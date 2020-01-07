These NordicTrack treadmills sport HD displays, on sale from $675 today only

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 25% off *NordicTrack T-Series treadmills with a 1-year iFit membership. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the T 6.5 Si Treadmill at *$674.99*. As a comparison, it typically sells for $999 and today’s deal easily delivers a new all-time low by over $200. With a built-in 10-inch HD display and 1-year iFit membership, this is a very compelling option at today’s discounted price to tackle your New Year’s resolutions. NordicTrack has developed new technology that delivers “reduced motor noise and self-cooling technology with a powerful 2.6 CHP DurX Commercial Plus Motor perfect for running, jogging, and walking in the comfort of your home.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals can be found below.



