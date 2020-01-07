Global  

These NordicTrack treadmills sport HD displays, on sale from $675 today only

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 25% off *NordicTrack T-Series treadmills with a 1-year iFit membership. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the T 6.5 Si Treadmill at *$674.99*. As a comparison, it typically sells for $999 and today’s deal easily delivers a new all-time low by over $200. With a built-in 10-inch HD display and 1-year iFit membership, this is a very compelling option at today’s discounted price to tackle your New Year’s resolutions. NordicTrack has developed new technology that delivers “reduced motor noise and self-cooling technology with a powerful 2.6 CHP DurX Commercial Plus Motor perfect for running, jogging, and walking in the comfort of your home.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals can be found below.

Amazon’s 1-day Kindle eBook sale starts at just $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering various best-selling non-fiction Kindle eBooks for *$0.99*. You’d typically pay $5 or...
9to5Toys

Top-rated Soylent meal replacements shakes, more on sale from $7.50 today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is various Soylent products from *$7.69 Prime shipped*. Our top pick is a 12-pack of Soylent...
9to5Toys

