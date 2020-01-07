Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch on mophie’s Qi pad: $112 (Reg. $140)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Amazon offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Qi Charge Pad for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at *$111.99 shipped*. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $140 and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since the fall. Apple missed the boat on its own Qi charging solution, so mophie is picking up the slack with a 3-in-1 device that can power all of your essentials. It offers up to 7.5W speeds wirelessly, ensuring that there is enough power to go around. This is an easy and effective way to simplify your nightly charging routine. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

more…

The post Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch on mophie’s Qi pad: $112 (Reg. $140) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019 [Video]Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Analyst Says the AirPod Business Will Grow in 2020 [Video]Analyst Says the AirPod Business Will Grow in 2020

Analyst Says the AirPod Business Will Grow in 2020. According to Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi, 85 million AirPods could be sold next year. That translates to over $15 billion in sales for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Once again, iPhones top tech seller of the year, but AirPods the hit

What are the top-selling tech items of 2019? A survey from Wedbush Securities shows Apple has three of them with iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.
USATODAY.com

Last call for these year-end Apple deals on Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhones

Time is running out to score aggressive savings on popular Apple products as 2019 winds down. Businesses looking to upgrade their IT equipment -- or college...
AppleInsider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch on mophie’s Qi pad: $112 (Reg. $140) https://t.co/nbGlrAN1Md https://t.co/6Bdk84LJXf 1 hour ago

IceBlueDragon58

IceBlueDragon58 @ProSyndicate @YouTube Hey Tom, love your vids and that you’re reorganising your office space. To charge your iphon… https://t.co/bTSSeMZXeU 1 day ago

nootutey

𝒩𝒾𝓇𝓋𝒶𝓃𝒶. @thenanaaba It’s a bypass which enables you to charge your phone and listen to music at the same time.For the IPhon… https://t.co/YQutshZtaV 2 days ago

benny_440

iPhone pill guy RT @benny_440: @oswaldtheson E really go bash but save the rest of your money for this iPhone pill. You can now charge your phone while you… 3 days ago

benny_440

iPhone pill guy @oswaldtheson E really go bash but save the rest of your money for this iPhone pill. You can now charge your phone… https://t.co/VmtT8FFVCX 3 days ago

zulqarnaynzkrn

Zulqarnayn محمد LIKE & TAG YOUR FRIENDS COMMENT AND SPAM "NAK FREE", TO WIN NEXT GIVEAWAY CONTEST IPhone 6S! •Apple Airpods V2 (Wi… https://t.co/wOVsODxqO8 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.