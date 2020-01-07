Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch on mophie’s Qi pad: $112 (Reg. $140)

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Qi Charge Pad for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at *$111.99 shipped*. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $140 and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since the fall. Apple missed the boat on its own Qi charging solution, so mophie is picking up the slack with a 3-in-1 device that can power all of your essentials. It offers up to 7.5W speeds wirelessly, ensuring that there is enough power to go around. This is an easy and effective way to simplify your nightly charging routine. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



