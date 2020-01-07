Nuke experts: It's not too soon to worry if Trump may use nuclear weapons against Iran and end 75 years of non-use

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated dramatically in recent weeks, most notably with President Donald Trump ordering the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.*

· *Trump has vowed potentially disproportionate attacks against Iran if the country retaliates against Americans.*

· *Nuclear-weapons... · *Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated dramatically in recent weeks, most notably with President Donald Trump ordering the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.*· *Trump has vowed potentially disproportionate attacks against Iran if the country retaliates against Americans.*· *Nuclear-weapons 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend