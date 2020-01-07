Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W Chips

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W ChipsAMD's long-awaited 7nm mobile chips are finally hitting the market in Q1 2020, with up to eight cores and 16 threads in 15W TDP envelopes.

The post 8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W Chips appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

AMD’s 7nm Ryzen 4000 CPUs are here to take on Intel’s 10nm Ice Lake laptop chips

AMD’s 7nm Ryzen 4000 CPUs are here to take on Intel’s 10nm Ice Lake laptop chipsAMD’s third-generation Ryzen processors for laptops have officially arrived at CES 2020, with the announcement of the new Ryzen 4000 series of chips based on...
The Verge

Lenovo’s new AMD Ryzen 4000-powered Yoga starts $360 cheaper than its Intel version

Lenovo’s new AMD Ryzen 4000-powered Yoga starts $360 cheaper than its Intel versionAMD hasn’t even officially announced its Ryzen 4000 processors yet, but Lenovo is already offering us a first glimpse at a laptop that will ship in April with...
The Verge


Tweets about this

yvanrousseau

Yvan Rousseau 8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W Chips https://t.co/pdYF6pCDsd 8 minutes ago

Bitprimeco

BITPRIME.CO 8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W Chips https://t.co/2elhJBzUX5 https://t.co/d6nTe9yL0u 14 minutes ago

virtualpcguy

Computer Repair Waco 8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W Chips https://t.co/pk0l0qQDi8 https://t.co/ElKtAEHa4y 22 minutes ago

CleburneTXPC

cleburnepcrepair 8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W Chips https://t.co/QzhtB8IGle https://t.co/GOCpahanBx 22 minutes ago

EliteGmingComps

Computer Tips 8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W Chips https://t.co/qq2okbzCVI https://t.co/u9ezWj1YxX 22 minutes ago

csitquestion

csitquestion 8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W Chips https://t.co/UDKJUTxAPr https://t.co/WKmCBpCGtP 36 minutes ago

TechnicalVikasK

TechnicalVikasGamer 8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W Chips https://t.co/h6Qt3cmdJV https://t.co/SVbLmxIahf 52 minutes ago

howtopam

howtopam RT @nixcraft: Awesome. AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs: 7nm, 8-core on both 15W and 45W, Coming in 2020 Q1 https://t.co/dsNPtzQMrd https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.