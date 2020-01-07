8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile APUs Launching in Q1 2020 With 15W, 45W Chips

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

AMD's long-awaited 7nm mobile chips are finally hitting the market in Q1 2020, with up to eight cores and 16 threads in 15W TDP envelopes.



