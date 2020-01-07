Global  

Popsockets unveils a wireless charger that makes space for PopGrips

engadget Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Thanks to a new device by PopSockets, you'll no longer have to remove your PopGrip to wirelessly charge your phone. At CES today, PopSockets unveiled its PopPower Home Charger, a wireless charging pad that looks something like a donut. PopGrips fit i...
PopSockets made its own wireless charging pad so you don’t have to take the PopSocket off your phone

PopSockets made its own wireless charging pad so you don’t have to take the PopSocket off your phoneImage: PopSockets People seemingly love sticking PopSockets to their phones for the extra grip, but doing so introduces a new issue: the inability to...
