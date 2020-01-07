Global  

CES 2020: Toilet paper robots, high-tech underwear and more wild gadgets

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
This year's Consumer Electronics Show puts the "personal" in personal tech, with everything from toilet paper robots to high-tech underwear.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Robots and AI get top billing at Vegas tech show

Robots and AI get top billing at Vegas tech show 01:53

 Thousands of innovators are showcasing their latest gadgets, apps and cutting-edge products at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. As David Pollard reports, AI and 5G are two of the show's big themes for 2020.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Ballie [Video]Samsung Ballie

Ballie is a new ball-shaped bot from Samsung that can be your friend and help around the smart home. The Korean tech giant unveiled Ballie at its CES event in Las Vegas on Monday night.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:39Published

Toyota RAV4 Prime: A PHEV with serious power [Video]Toyota RAV4 Prime: A PHEV with serious power

Here at the 2019 LA Auto Show, Toyota revealed the RAV4 Prime, a plug-in hybrid version of it's popular RAV4 SUV. The RAV4 prime can travel more than 35 miles in electric only mode, and packs some..

Credit: Engadget First Look     Duration: 03:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What's Next In Tech? We Dodged Robots At CES To Find Out

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the gadgets range from big-screen TVs and 5G networks to futuristic health care devices and...
NPR

CES 2020: Make tech less annoying by putting it in your underwear and other wild ideas

Ready for tech in your underwear, or robots delivering toilet paper? Here are some of the coolest gadgets on display at CES 2020.
USATODAY.com

