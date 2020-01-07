Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Facebook just banned deepfakes, but the policy has loopholes — and a widely-circulated deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg is allowed to stay up

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Facebook just banned deepfakes, but the policy has loopholes — and a widely-circulated deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg is allowed to stay up· Facebook will now remove deepfakes, the company announced Monday night. Deepfakes is a term for video or imagery that has been manipulated with artificial intelligence to show something fake.
· But Facebook's new policy has considerable loopholes — it allows deepfakes that are meant as satire, as well as misleading videos...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook's New Deepfake Policy May Not Go Far Enough

Facebook's New Deepfake Policy May Not Go Far Enough 02:22

 While Facebook's new policy will remove deepfakes from the platform, it doesn't extend to less-altered "cheapfake" videos.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepfake videos banned on Facebook [Video]Deepfake videos banned on Facebook

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA — Facebook has put forth a new policy that would ban all videos that are "edited or synthesized" using AI technology in a way that would be difficult for average Facebook users..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

New Facebook Policy Bans Deepfakes [Video]New Facebook Policy Bans Deepfakes

New Facebook Policy Bans Deepfakes

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook’s deepfake ban isn’t winning over critics

Facebook’s deepfake ban isn’t winning over criticsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge For months, Facebook has struggled with deceptively altered videos, but late Monday evening, the company cracked,...
The Verge Also reported by •Mashableengadget9to5MacWorldNews

Why Facebook Is Banning Highly Manipulated Deepfake Videos

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Tony Romm, senior tech policy reporter for The Washington Post, about Facebook's ban of deepfakes.
NPR


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.