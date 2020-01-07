Facebook just banned deepfakes, but the policy has loopholes — and a widely-circulated deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg is allowed to stay up
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () · Facebook will now remove deepfakes, the company announced Monday night. Deepfakes is a term for video or imagery that has been manipulated with artificial intelligence to show something fake.
· But Facebook's new policy has considerable loopholes — it allows deepfakes that are meant as satire, as well as misleading videos...
MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA — Facebook has put forth a new policy that would ban all videos that are "edited or synthesized" using AI technology in a way that would be difficult for average Facebook users..
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
For months, Facebook has struggled with deceptively altered videos, but late Monday evening, the company cracked,...