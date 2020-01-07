Global  

Alienware’s Concept UFO is a Windows gaming PC shaped like a Nintendo Switch

CES is a great place to get a sneak peek at some of the prototypes in development, like Alienware’s new Concept UFO. It is a small handheld gaming system that is essentially a full-on Windows 10 gaming PC in the shape of a Nintendo Switch in almost every way. Head below for a closer look and more details. more…

News video: Alienware’s UFO is a gaming PC the size of a Nintendo Switch

Alienware’s UFO is a gaming PC the size of a Nintendo Switch 00:39

 At CES 2020, Alienware has revealed a concept gaming PC called the UFO that directly takes on the Nintendo Switch. The details remain a mystery, but I'm intrigued.

Recent related news from verified sources

Alienware’s Concept UFO Is A Gaming PC Shaped Like A Nintendo Switch

Alienware teased its Concept UFO prototype, which is basically a Windows 10 gaming PC, at CES 2020. The prototype grabbed everyone’s interest because, despite...
Fossbytes

Dell's UFO concept is like a Nintendo Switch with the power of an Alienware PC

What if your PC games were as portable as your Switch? That's the idea of Dell's new UFO concept, which crams a full gaming PC into a portable handheld...
Mashable

