Satechi launches Trio Wireless Charging Pad with room for iPhone, AirPods Pro, and versatile Apple Watch puck

Satechi has launched its latest Apple accessory at CES today, the Trio Wireless Charging Pad. The new multi-device wireless charger has an integrated two-position Apple Watch charger and room for iPhone and AirPods or AirPods Pro. The company is also offering a launch promotion giving customers $20 off the new release.



