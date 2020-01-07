Satechi launches Trio Wireless Charging Pad with room for iPhone, AirPods Pro, and versatile Apple Watch puck
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Satechi has launched its latest Apple accessory at CES today, the Trio Wireless Charging Pad. The new multi-device wireless charger has an integrated two-position Apple Watch charger and room for iPhone and AirPods or AirPods Pro. The company is also offering a launch promotion giving customers $20 off the new release.
