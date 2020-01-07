YouTube star Logan Paul and NFL player Antonio Brown are trading insults online and hinting at a possible boxing match

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· Logan Paul, the controversial YouTube star, has been exploring an interest in professional boxing, and recently fought — and lost — a fight against fellow YouTuber KSI.

· Paul's next boxing opponent may be NFL player Antonio Brown. The two exchanged insults on Twitter late Monday night, hinting that they would "square... · Logan Paul, the controversial YouTube star, has been exploring an interest in professional boxing, and recently fought — and lost — a fight against fellow YouTuber KSI.· Paul's next boxing opponent may be NFL player Antonio Brown. The two exchanged insults on Twitter late Monday night, hinting that they would "square 👓 View full article

