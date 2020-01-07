Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

YouTube star Logan Paul and NFL player Antonio Brown are trading insults online and hinting at a possible boxing match

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
YouTube star Logan Paul and NFL player Antonio Brown are trading insults online and hinting at a possible boxing match· Logan Paul, the controversial YouTube star, has been exploring an interest in professional boxing, and recently fought — and lost — a fight against fellow YouTuber KSI.
· Paul's next boxing opponent may be NFL player Antonio Brown. The two exchanged insults on Twitter late Monday night, hinting that they would "square...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Logan Paul Flirts With James Charles After Selfie Goes Viral [Video]Logan Paul Flirts With James Charles After Selfie Goes Viral

Logan Paul posts a thirsty comment on James Charles page. Tana Mongeau reacts to winning creator of the year. Plus - PewDiePie is leaving YouTube.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:44Published

YouTube's 2019 Rewind: FIXED [Video]YouTube's 2019 Rewind: FIXED

We got this, YouTube. Since our friends at YouTube shared our passion for top 10 lists and used the format to unveil YouTube Rewind 2019, but seemed to have omitted a lot of the people and stories that..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Antonio Brown Down to Fight Logan Paul, 'Square Up'

Logan Paul has called out Antonio Brown -- TO FIGHT IN A BOXING MATCH -- and the craziest part?! Antonio Brown says he's down! Paul -- whose rematch against KSI...
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown + Logan Paul Might Be “This” Close To Fighting: “I’d Drop You Faster Than The Patriots”

Antonio Brown + Logan Paul Might Be “This” Close To Fighting: “I’d Drop You Faster Than The Patriots”NFL free agent Antonio Brown and Internet personality Logan Paul might have just sparked boxing promoters’ interests. The high-profile entertainers have...
SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Principal_IT

Principal-IT YouTube star Logan Paul and NFL player Antonio Brown are trading insults online and hinting at a possible boxing ma… https://t.co/IDG9uMcBpj 2 hours ago

joburbans

Joburbans YouTube star Logan Paul and NFL player Antonio Brown are trading insults online and hinting at a possible boxing ma… https://t.co/yt52xQORPQ 2 hours ago

nicky_dee5

Nicky Shmurda RT @businessinsider: YouTube star Logan Paul and NFL player Antonio Brown are trading insults online and hinting at a possible boxing match… 2 hours ago

Defende13613712

Defender YouTube star Logan Paul and NFL player Antonio Brown are trading insults online and hinting at a possible boxing ma… https://t.co/GX62TOpZIy 2 hours ago

mogeladze1

David -mogeladze YouTube star Logan Paul and NFL player Antonio Brown are trading insults online and hinting at a possible boxing ma… https://t.co/p5OzR991Jj 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider YouTube star Logan Paul and NFL player Antonio Brown are trading insults online and hinting at a possible boxing ma… https://t.co/ePgoEWXDxA 3 hours ago

TheRadioHaven

radiohaven.com Antonio Brown’s football career is on the brink following bizarre twitter spat with controversial YouTube star Loga… https://t.co/hhrT96EdIE 10 hours ago

SunBoxing

The Sun - Boxing Logan Paul calls out NFL bad boy Antonio Brown for fight as YouTube star threatens to ‘drop him faster than Patriot… https://t.co/n6aNEQfD4q 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.