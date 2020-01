Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Sony's next-generation PlayStation console is scheduled to arrive this coming holiday season. *

· *We've yet to see the console, but Sony has already given the PlayStation 4's successor an unsurprising name: PlayStation 5.*

· On Monday evening, during Sony's keynote speech at CES 2020, the PlayStation 5 logo was shown for... · *Sony's next-generation PlayStation console is scheduled to arrive this coming holiday season. *· *We've yet to see the console, but Sony has already given the PlayStation 4's successor an unsurprising name: PlayStation 5.*· On Monday evening, during Sony's keynote speech at CES 2020, the PlayStation 5 logo was shown for 👓 View full article