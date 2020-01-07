Sony just surprised everyone by unveiling an electric concept car that has a massive entertainment system and can park itself (SNE)

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Sony just showed off its electric concept car, the Vision-S, at CES 2020.

· The concept envisions a future in which cars are constantly updating as new software becomes available.

· The Vision-S has interior and exterior sensors for comfort and safety.

Sony unexpectedly...



