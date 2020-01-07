Sony just surprised everyone by unveiling an electric concept car that has a massive entertainment system and can park itself (SNE)
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () · Sony just showed off its electric concept car, the Vision-S, at CES 2020.
· The concept envisions a future in which cars are constantly updating as new software becomes available.
· The Vision-S has interior and exterior sensors for comfort and safety.
Sony has made a surprise announcement at CES - by launching a new electric concept car which the company believes will revolutionise driving and entertainment. There is also another big development on the way in 2020: the launch of PS4's much-hyped successor, PlayStation 5.
In a surprise announcement, Sony unveiled an electric concept car called the Vision-S during its keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas...
