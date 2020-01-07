Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sony just surprised everyone by unveiling an electric concept car that has a massive entertainment system and can park itself (SNE)

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Sony just surprised everyone by unveiling an electric concept car that has a massive entertainment system and can park itself (SNE)· Sony just showed off its electric concept car, the Vision-S, at CES 2020.
· The concept envisions a future in which cars are constantly updating as new software becomes available.
· The Vision-S has interior and exterior sensors for comfort and safety.
· Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Sony unexpectedly...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sony shocks CES with launch of electric concept car

Sony shocks CES with launch of electric concept car 01:28

 Sony has made a surprise announcement at CES - by launching a new electric concept car which the company believes will revolutionise driving and entertainment. There is also another big development on the way in 2020: the launch of PS4's much-hyped successor, PlayStation 5.

Recent related videos from verified sources

EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise [Video]EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise

Tesla is set to start building its Model Y SUV in China, but it might have a surprise new rival after Sony unveiled an electric concept car at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. Julian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Sony has unveiled an electric car called the Vision-S! [Video]Sony has unveiled an electric car called the Vision-S!

CES is full of surprises, and on Monday we got a big one: Sony's Vision S is a concept vehicle built to showcase Sony's various sensing and entertainment technologies.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CES: Sony Vision-S electric concept car actually makes a lot of sense

CES: Sony Vision-S electric concept car actually makes a lot of senseFrom the folks who brought you Betamax and MiniDisc, Sony on Monday rolled out its Vision-S concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and it's...
MotorAuthority

In a shocking announcement, Sony just unveiled an electric car

In a shocking announcement, Sony just unveiled an electric carIn a surprise announcement, Sony unveiled an electric concept car called the Vision-S during its keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas...
The Next Web Also reported by •MashableFossbytesSeekingAlpha

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SleepyTeddie

SleepyTeddy @KalebPrime why is everyone acting surprised. It's sony, they live by the concept of "if it ain't broken, don't fix… https://t.co/6MtxuMhKEz 4 minutes ago

GovernorPhilW

Phillip Wahlstrom RT @businessinsider: Sony just surprised everyone by unveiling an electric concept car that has a massive entertainment system and can park… 10 minutes ago

PurbitaDitecha

Purbita Ditecha Sony just surprised everyone by unveiling an electric concept car that… https://t.co/2J73PBKa9y via #Indilens #India 22 minutes ago

Defende13613712

Defender Sony just surprised everyone by unveiling an electric concept car that has a massive entertainment system and can p… https://t.co/olm5CTEk5q 37 minutes ago

MediaSimp

Media Simplicity Sony just surprised everyone by unveiling an electric concept car that has a massive entertainment system and can p… https://t.co/1lrHwJwVRy 38 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Sony just surprised everyone by unveiling an electric concept car that has a massive entertainme… https://t.co/t44amXxKwh 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.