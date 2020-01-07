Sonos sues Google for allegedly stealing smart speaker tech

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge



Audio company Sonos has sued Google for allegedly copying its patented speaker technology while undercutting it at market. The New York Times reports that it filed two lawsuits covering five patents on its wireless speaker design. In addition to financial damages, it’s asking for a sales ban on Google’s laptops, phones, and speakers in the US.



