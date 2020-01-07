The Skagen Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch has a Snapdragon 3100 and 1GB RAM

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Skagen Falster 3. | Image: Skagen



Skagen has just announced the latest iteration of its Wear OS-powered smartwatch, the Falster 3. The Falster 3’s big new features include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor, a speaker for taking calls and getting audible alerts, and a limited edition design from a collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo. The standard Falster 3 costs $295 and is available starting today, January 7th; the Kygo style will be available later this spring.



The Falster 3 shares its design with the prior Falster 2, with two pushers and a rotating crown on the side. That's mostly a good thing, as the Falster line tends to be better-looking than most other Wear OS smartwatches out there. Its features and tech specs are basically the same as Fossil's Gen 5 lineup...


