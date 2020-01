Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *If your Google Play Store is loading much slower than usual, you can easily clear your Google Play cache on an Android to refresh the platform and make it run more efficiently. *

· * Clearing your Google Play cache will not delete any apps or other programs you have downloaded.*

· * Google Play is a digital marketplace... · *If your Google Play Store is loading much slower than usual, you can easily clear your Google Play cache on an Android to refresh the platform and make it run more efficiently. *· * Clearing your Google Play cache will not delete any apps or other programs you have downloaded.*· * Google Play is a digital marketplace 👓 View full article