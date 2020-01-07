Global  

Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of higher education (FB)

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of higher education (FB)· Michelle Obama will have a series on IGTV, Instagram's video platform, starting later this month.
· The series, "A Year of Firsts," will be about showing inspiring stories of first-year college students.
· The Obamas have been involved in media ventures since leaving office in 2016, and their production company Higher...
News video: Michelle Obama to Launch IGTV Series 'Year of Firsts' With ATTN: | THR News

Michelle Obama to Launch IGTV Series 'Year of Firsts' With ATTN: | THR News 01:38

 Michelle Obama and her Reach Higher education initiative will launch an IGTV series focused on the first year of college.

Michelle Obama launches Instagram TV series

The series aims to highlight how students confront hurdles they face at college.
CBS News

Michelle Obama to launch IGTV series that highlights stories from first-year college students

Michelle Obama knows how to start the year right.  Just days into 2020, Obama shared some inspiring plans for the new year. Along with her Reach Higher...
Mashable


