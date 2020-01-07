Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of higher education (FB)
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () · Michelle Obama will have a series on IGTV, Instagram's video platform, starting later this month.
· The series, "A Year of Firsts," will be about showing inspiring stories of first-year college students.
· The Obamas have been involved in media ventures since leaving office in 2016, and their production company Higher...
