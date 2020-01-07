Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of higher education (FB)

Teshley Solutions Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of hi… https://t.co/ZFVy0Rgzh0 31 minutes ago Defender Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of hi… https://t.co/uTklFe98fA 36 minutes ago ROMEROSPHERE - U.S. Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of hi… https://t.co/9Liipau1L2 57 minutes ago Bob Cargill Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of hi… https://t.co/JqfM7mQW9F 1 hour ago StrictlyVC Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of hi… https://t.co/lr42f3Zbh2 1 hour ago Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of higher edu… 2 hours ago Winson Tang Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of hi… https://t.co/15YM3fmPUr 2 hours ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate t… https://t.co/W9zDpiF6IX 2 hours ago