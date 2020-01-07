Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Impossible Foods Unveils Plant-Based Pork at CES 2020

geek.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Impossible Foods Unveils Plant-Based Pork at CES 2020Impossible Foods debuted plant-based pork at CES this week. (Photo Credit: Impossible Foods / YouTube)

Impossible Foods is taking vegetarian cuisine to the next level with its new product: A plant-based pork that’s made to look and taste like meat. The company, which made headlines last year with […]

The post Impossible Foods Unveils Plant-Based Pork at CES 2020 appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020

Chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020 00:26

 A chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Impossible Foods, the company best known for their meatless burgers that "bleed," announced a new plant-based pork product at the event on Monday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Burger King Testing Impossible Sausage Croissan'wich [Video]Burger King Testing Impossible Sausage Croissan'wich

Impossible Foods debuted its newest meatless option, Impossible Pork, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. Burger King will be hopping on the bandwagon with a new Impossible breakfast sandwich.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:56Published

Little Caesars CEO Talks Delivery, Impossible Foods, and Ghost Kitchens [Video]Little Caesars CEO Talks Delivery, Impossible Foods, and Ghost Kitchens

David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, told Cheddar that it's bringing its pizza to customers' doors in 2020, rolling out nationwide delivery in the U.S. and Canada on Monday.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage

After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate. The California-based company unveiled Impossible Pork and...
Seattle Times

CES 2020: Impossible Foods Is Taking On Pork

It was bound to happen. With the success of Impossible Burger, Impossible Foods has moved on to the next logical meat replacement products: Impossible Sausage...
WebProNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Impossible Foods Unveils Plant-Based Pork at CES 2020 https://t.co/WKFI6OCBKa https://t.co/CY97NZ0eGu 21 minutes ago

IEN_Now

IEN RT @FoodmfgNews: After a big year for its plant-based burger, #ImpossibleFoods has something new on its plate: #ImpossiblePork. https://t.… 46 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Impossible Foods unveils plant-based pork, sausage at CES https://t.co/Qa0QDAvE7u https://t.co/KpWdJMNcKy 1 hour ago

nbcsandiego

#NBC7 San Diego After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate. https://t.co/bCtoNJzOVi 2 hours ago

FoodmfgNews

Food Manufacturing After a big year for its plant-based burger, #ImpossibleFoods has something new on its plate: #ImpossiblePork.… https://t.co/pwTQNjoDmo 2 hours ago

6News

WATE 6 On Your Side In the U.S., 2019 was a breakout year for plant-based meat. U.S. sales jumped 10% last year to nearly $1 billion. https://t.co/HA6ETSZxGz 2 hours ago

plummer4

James Plummer RT @BloombergTV: Impossible Foods unveils a plant-based pork developed with input from chefs in Hong Kong and Singapore. With 40% of meat b… 2 hours ago

Cleavon09899465

Cleavon Hall RT @ABC7NY: Impossible Foods unveils plant-based pork, sausage at CES https://t.co/twCcYcEkd0 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.