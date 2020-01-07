Impossible Foods Unveils Plant-Based Pork at CES 2020
Impossible Foods debuted plant-based pork at CES this week. (Photo Credit: Impossible Foods / YouTube)
Impossible Foods is taking vegetarian cuisine to the next level with its new product: A plant-based pork that’s made to look and taste like meat. The company, which made headlines last year with […]
A chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Impossible Foods, the company best known for their meatless burgers that "bleed," announced a new plant-based pork product at the event on Monday. Chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020 00:26
