Amazon’s #1 best-selling Apple Watch bands are $5 in various colors

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
VATI Authorized via Amazon offers its Apple Watch Sport Bands in various colors from *$5 Prime shipped*. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $9 on different colors with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time in many instances. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. These are the #1 best-selling Apple Watch bands at Amazon, making it an easy gift for the fitness tracking aficionado on your holiday shopping list. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers.

The post Amazon’s #1 best-selling Apple Watch bands are $5 in various colors appeared first on 9to5Toys.
