Travelex currency exchange is offline following a malware attack
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () It seems bitcoin has come out swinging against fiat currency — as one of the world’s largest fiat currency exchanges is offline due to a software virus. UK currency exchange site Travelex may be subject to ransom demands to get back online and protect its customers’ data; the attackers are demanding a six-figure ransom to be paid in bitcoin, according to Computer Weekly.
Travelex took its sites offline after a hack apparently compromised some of its services, according to a statement on its US website. The site is being held hostage by ransomware, with attackers seeking about $3 million, according to The Guardian.
The company first discovered the virus on New Year’s Eve, Travelex said in its statement. According to the company, there’s...