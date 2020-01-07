Travelex currency exchange is offline following a malware attack

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It seems bitcoin has come out swinging against fiat currency — as one of the world’s largest fiat currency exchanges is offline due to a software virus. UK currency exchange site Travelex may be subject to ransom demands to get back online and protect its customers’ data; the attackers are demanding a six-figure ransom to be paid in bitcoin, according to Computer Weekly.



Travelex took its sites offline after a hack apparently compromised some of its services, according to a statement on its US website. The site is being held hostage by ransomware, with attackers seeking about $3 million, according to The Guardian.



