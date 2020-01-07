Jeff Bezos said Amazon's third-party sellers are 'kicking butt' — these are the 7 most important issues for Amazon marketplace merchants in 2020, according to experts (AMZN)

Jan Kutschera An official for the Confederation of All India Traders said the group is planning to protest Amazon founder Jeff Be… https://t.co/tIX2dwNlyp 11 hours ago

Mike @1LastRepublican @StuckInTheMid15 @ntmullins @AOC You said Jeff Bezos, not Amazon. His tax returns are different from that of Amazon 13 hours ago

Elizabeth Boyle @chouinardphoto Like my friends who said "who's Jeff Bezos?" when I said I try not to shop Amazon, Jeff Bezos has enough money? 1 day ago

Trade boi 🇮🇳💰💵📈 Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos To Face Protests From Traders During India Trip He has also sought meetings with the prime… https://t.co/aetbibN7nX 1 day ago

Livemint The Confederation of All India Traders, a group representing roughly 70 million brick-and-mortar retailers, said it… https://t.co/7uxEDFpDN8 1 day ago

Panos Ladas Jeff Bezos said Amazon's third-party sellers are 'kicking butt' — these are the 7 most important issues for Amazon… https://t.co/OEqcoSGgkM 1 day ago

Jana Monji: The Dragon Lady 🐉 from Pasadena James Jacoby, "Frontline" producer, said they attempted to get an interview with Jeff Bezos, but were told it was u… https://t.co/5ED4JBLV9z 2 days ago