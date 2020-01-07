Jeff Bezos said Amazon's third-party sellers are 'kicking butt' — these are the 7 most important issues for Amazon marketplace merchants in 2020, according to experts (AMZN)
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () · Amazon's third-party sellers continue to be a major part of its marketplace: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the sellers are "kicking butt" last year to highlight their success.
· We asked e-commerce experts what's ahead for Amazon's marketplace in 2020.
· Top trends to watch out for include first-party suppliers moving to the...
· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD)... Business Insider Also reported by •Mediaite