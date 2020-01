Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to SpaceX's new Starlink satellite internet service

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· SpaceX rocketed another 60 internet-providing Starlink satellites at once on Monday night, adding to 120 previously launched to space.

· The more than 170 working satellites makes the company, founded by tech mogul Elon Musk, the single-largest operator of spacecraft in orbit around Earth.

