Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to SpaceX's new Starlink satellite internet service

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to SpaceX's new Starlink satellite internet service· SpaceX rocketed another 60 internet-providing Starlink satellites at once on Monday night, adding to 120 previously launched to space.
· The more than 170 working satellites makes the company, founded by tech mogul Elon Musk, the single-largest operator of spacecraft in orbit around Earth.
· On Tuesday, Musk tweeted there...
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites

SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites 01:19

 Elon Musk's company sent another sixty Starlink satellites, hoping to build out its plan for an internet service that reaches across the globe. Olivia Chan reports.

SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit [Video]SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit

SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late on Monday, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. His Starlink fleet now numbering 180, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19

SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch [Video]SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch

Astronomers have called the Starlink fleet “ferociously bright” and “depressing” since they interfere with observations and are often mistaken for UFOs. But SpaceX is testing out a solution on..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:04


Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX successfully launches 60 more satellites for its Starlink broadband internet constellation

SpaceX successfully launched its third batch of 60 Starlink satellites – the second designated ‘production’ hardware, after launching an initial group of...
TechCrunch

👉 Elon Musk: 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to Starlink internet - Business Insider via Hvper.com


Upworthy


Tweets about this

thefuturefreak

Jest me. Business Insider: Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to SpaceX's new Starlin… https://t.co/OaSEHS67KR 2 hours ago

Direax1

Direax RT @Akam1129: https://t.co/lCKDynsse6 subliminal message?😉 Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to Sp… 2 hours ago

FromMichelle

Michelle McIntyre RT @DaveMichels: I think Starlink is going to massively disrupt #5G >> Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect p… 7 hours ago

magnus_jo

Magnus Johansson Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to SpaceX's new Starlink satellite intern… https://t.co/Qm7aP99AFk 7 hours ago

DaveMichels

Dave Michels I think Starlink is going to massively disrupt #5G >> Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will co… https://t.co/V6gBShLyaG 8 hours ago

Abhijit_A_

Abhijit Anand Prabhudan Elon Musk says a device resembling a ‘UFO on a stick’ will connect people to SpaceX’s new Starlink satellite intern… https://t.co/IYuTXxgtk3 10 hours ago

emh2625

Michael Harrington Some day I hope to own one of SpaceX's "UFOs on a stick" as this will be a much better world with less Comcast. 🌎😍… https://t.co/r08sS07yKL 13 hours ago

mrwalst

DIRECT FLOW SHOPPING NATURAL FOODS Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to SpaceX's new Starlink satellite intern… https://t.co/0KpYUHbi8Z 13 hours ago

