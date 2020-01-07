Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Razer’s Tomahawk is the “first truly modular desktop system” with Intel NUC

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Razer is one of the biggest names when it comes to PC gaming these days, offering high-end laptops, peripherals, and more. The company is making waves at CES 2020, now offering the “first truly modular desktop system utilizing the new ultra-compact Razer Tomahawk N1 chassis.” If you’re in the market for an ultra-compact desktop with the power of a full-sized setup, this could be the answer.

more…

The post Razer’s Tomahawk is the “first truly modular desktop system” with Intel NUC appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Razer Tomahawk Modular Gaming Desktop | Hands-On at CES 2020

Razer Tomahawk Modular Gaming Desktop | Hands-On at CES 2020 01:53

 Razer Tomahawk Modular Gaming Desktop | Hands-On at CES 2020

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Cooler Master has a NUC PC case that’s bigger than Intel’s but smaller than Razer’s

Cooler Master has a NUC PC case that’s bigger than Intel’s but smaller than Razer’sImage: Cooler Master Earlier today, Intel announced its new initiative for tiny modular gaming PCs that let you swap out modular CPU cartridges (what Intel...
The Verge

Razer’s Tomahawk N1 Is a Compact Gaming PC Based On Intel’s Latest NUC

Razer’s Tomahawk N1 Is a Compact Gaming PC Based On Intel’s Latest NUCCredit: Zlata Ivleva/PCMag The entire Tomahawk system has a volume of just 10 liters. It's easy to confuse this device for an external GPU enclosure, but...
ExtremeTech


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.