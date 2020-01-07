Global  

Carlos Ghosn rips Nissan's investigation into his alleged conduct at the company, calling it a 'gross perversion of the truth'

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Carlos Ghosn rips Nissan's investigation into his alleged conduct at the company, calling it a 'gross perversion of the truth'· *Nissan said Tuesday that it finds former chairman Carlos Ghosn's bail-jumping is "extremely regrettable" and that it will continue to seek damages for his alleged misconduct. *
· *In response, Ghosn's legal team said the investigation was a "gross perversion of the truth."*
· *Ghosn is expected to give a press conference...
Credit: TomoNews US
News video: Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened

Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened 01:44

 JAPAN — According to Turkish private jet firm, MNG, two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. MNG state that two separate private jets to two different clients were leased using faked documents forged by an employee of the company who acted...

How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan [Video]How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan

Turkish private jet firm MNG state that two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:21Published

Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon To Prompt Tightening Of Japan's Immigration Laws [Video]Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon To Prompt Tightening Of Japan's Immigration Laws

CNN reports Japanese officials on Sunday criticized Carlos Ghosn's escape from the country. Calling it 'unjust', Japan vowed to tighten immigration rules in their first public remarks since the former..

Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan’s investigation against him is flawed and biased, aimed at taking him down

TOKYO (AP) — Defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan’s investigation against him is flawed and biased, aimed at taking him down.
Seattle Times

Alert: Defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan's investigation against him is flawed and biased, aimed at taking him down

TOKYO (AP) — Defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan's investigation against him is flawed and biased, aimed at taking him down.
SeattlePI.com


