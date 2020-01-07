Carlos Ghosn rips Nissan's investigation into his alleged conduct at the company, calling it a 'gross perversion of the truth'

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Nissan said Tuesday that it finds former chairman Carlos Ghosn's bail-jumping is "extremely regrettable" and that it will continue to seek damages for his alleged misconduct. *

· *In response, Ghosn's legal team said the investigation was a "gross perversion of the truth."*

· *Ghosn is expected to give a press conference... · *Nissan said Tuesday that it finds former chairman Carlos Ghosn's bail-jumping is "extremely regrettable" and that it will continue to seek damages for his alleged misconduct. *· *In response, Ghosn's legal team said the investigation was a "gross perversion of the truth."*· *Ghosn is expected to give a press conference 👓 View full article

