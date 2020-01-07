Global  

Covering a SpaceX rocket launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
I recently had the incredible experience of attending a SpaceX rocket launch at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA Social hosted the event that included close-up access to NASA’s massive Vehicle Assembly Building, the historic 39B launch pad, and an awesome view of a Falcon 9 rocket launch.

Below are some of my favorite shots captured on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Some of these required the new ultra-wide camera to fully capture the scene.

