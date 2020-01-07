Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Upgrade your home theater with a $10 RGB LED bias lighting strip

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6.5-Foot RGB LED Bias Light Strip for *$9.99 Prime shipped* when the code *TREWU4GQ* is used at checkout and you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $18 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Whether you picked up a new TV over the holidays or not, this is a must-have home theater upgrade. The strip plugs into a USB port on your TV for power, helping to keep things nice and clean in your setup. The included remote changes colors, brightness, or patterns for a truly unique look. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

more…

The post Upgrade your home theater with a $10 RGB LED bias lighting strip appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Add bias lighting to your TV for $8 with this smart RGB lightstrip (40% off)

Govee US (98% positive all-time feedback from over 9,500) via Amazon is currently offering its 6.5-foot App-enabled RGB LED Lightstrip for *$7.79 with free...
9to5Toys

Rosewill’s 12-Outlet Power Strip defends against 4,320J surges: $15 (Reg. $28)

Newegg is currently offering the Rosewill 12-Outlet Power Strip 4,320J Surge Protector for *$14.99* when code *EMCDGDF37 *has been applied at checkout. Shipping...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Upgrade your home theater with a $10 RGB LED bias lighting strip https://t.co/bLZvfyQkHQ https://t.co/3KKq2j4rce 4 days ago

The_Meatball_84

Brandon Valenza RT @Shadow773: Alrighty #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, it would be pretty cool to show your home theater where you watch your movies. I have a Sony… 1 week ago

Shadow773

Miguel ⚒️ Alrighty #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, it would be pretty cool to show your home theater where you watch your movies. I hav… https://t.co/YLREAFH2cw 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.