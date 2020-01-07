Upgrade your home theater with a $10 RGB LED bias lighting strip

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6.5-Foot RGB LED Bias Light Strip for *$9.99 Prime shipped* when the code *TREWU4GQ* is used at checkout and you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $18 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Whether you picked up a new TV over the holidays or not, this is a must-have home theater upgrade. The strip plugs into a USB port on your TV for power, helping to keep things nice and clean in your setup. The included remote changes colors, brightness, or patterns for a truly unique look. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



