Sunbeam's Heated Mattress Pads keep you toasty all night from $36 (35% off)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering the Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad (Full-size) for *$36.14 shipped*. Regularly $55 or more, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. This particular size and model is on sale for $48 at Walmart right now. Perfect for some extra warmth during the winter months, this machine-washable and dryer safe pad slides right on to your mattress and eliminates having to climb into a cold bed ever again. It has a 145 thread count, 10 adjustable heat settings and a 10-hour automatic shut-off timer for safety. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. Head below for a solid deal on the queen-sized model. more…

