Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

DFree is making an emergency alert system for your colon

engadget Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Last year, Triple W won a Best Of CES award for DFree, a wearable that adhered to people's stomachs and gave incontinent people a heads-up when nature was about to call. This year, the company is back in Las Vegas to show off a prototype for its new...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChristopherIsak

Chris Isak 机械诗人 DFree is making an emergency alert system for your colon https://t.co/ggodxuGRh1 2 days ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce RT @Juchtervbergen: #ces #ces2020 #Crap #DFree #gear DFree is making an emergency alert system for your colon https://t.co/3RyUXbOIsw https… 4 days ago

scottjung

Scott Jung .@DFreeUS is making an emergency alert system for your colon https://t.co/oLOycEMmYH #CES2020 4 days ago

FarmPD

Farm Design #WearableHealth: DFree is making an emergency alert system for your colon... https://t.co/QPco8H1B3N by @danielwcooper 4 days ago

twood3

twood3 RT @engadget: DFree is making an emergency alert system for your colon https://t.co/C2248hRLAc https://t.co/GvL5nvhArN 4 days ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario DFree is making an emergency alert system for your colon https://t.co/BoG9mcDIRg - Daniel Cooper Sponsored Links… https://t.co/fNHh4qPSEC 4 days ago

MacGenio

Mario Saavedra 👨🏻‍💻 DFree is making an emergency alert system for your colon https://t.co/0TcT1Kpy4O 4 days ago

bradknowles

Brad Knowles DFree is making an emergency alert system for your colon | Engadget https://t.co/nmOzPM9DB2 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.