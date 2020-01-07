Global  

Salesforce billionaire Marc Benioff was spotted front row at Ivanka Trump's controversial CES speech

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Salesforce billionaire Marc Benioff was spotted front row at Ivanka Trump's controversial CES speech· Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff was spotted in the crowd at Ivanka Trump's keynote speech at CES on Tuesday. 
· Benioff and Trump have met at least once before — when she visited Salesforce Tower in Indianapolis last May and spoke at a company event.
· Benioff is outspoken about changes he'd like to see in the tech...
News video: Ivanka Trump delivered a keynote at CES 2020!

Ivanka Trump delivered a keynote at CES 2020! 00:33

 Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, said little that was new or enlightening before a crowd of tech journalists at CES 2020, largely using the time to hype herself and promote her father's administration.

