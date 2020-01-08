Windows 7 dies in a week's time: How to move from Windows 7 to Windows 10

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

If you’re a Windows 7 user, your deadline is near: Windows 7 officially exits support on Jan. 14, 2020, so it’s very close to the time you need to upgrade to Windows 10.



“End of support” means that your Windows 7 or Office 2010 software will no longer receive updates, including security updates, according to Microsoft.



If you’re a consumer, there’s really no option but to upgrade to Windows 10. If your PC is part of a Windows 10 Professional or Enterprise volume license, joined to a domain, your company may be willing to pay Microsoft a per-device fee to maintain support for 2020. But that’s an option only for business PCs, not everyday users.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

