Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Windows 7 dies in a week's time: How to move from Windows 7 to Windows 10

PC World Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
If you’re a Windows 7 user, your deadline is near: Windows 7 officially exits support on Jan. 14, 2020, so it’s very close to the time you need to upgrade to Windows 10.

“End of support” means that your Windows 7 or Office 2010 software will no longer receive updates, including security updates, according to Microsoft. 

If you’re a consumer, there’s really no option but to upgrade to Windows 10. If your PC is part of a Windows 10 Professional or Enterprise volume license, joined to a domain, your company may be willing to pay Microsoft a per-device fee to maintain support for 2020. But that’s an option only for business PCs, not everyday users.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Lifetime Windows and Siding - Stock Show

Lifetime Windows and Siding - Stock Show 06:44

 Keep out the cold this winter with new windows from Lifetime Windows and Siding. Call now for excellent deals on windows, doors, and siding!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A friendly cat has become a local hero after making itself at home in almost every store on a high street - playing with staff a [Video]A friendly cat has become a local hero after making itself at home in almost every store on a high street - playing with staff a

Meet Mary Paw-tas - a friendly cat that makes itself at home in almost every store on a a high street playing with staff and sleeping in windows.Ginger Boris spends its time visiting stores on Queen..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Lifetime Windows MHL 12.23 [Video]Lifetime Windows MHL 12.23

Lifetime Windows & Siding is the best supplier for Energy Star certified windows this season. Recieve special offers by calling 800.GET.WINDOWS or vitsiting LifetimeWindowsColorado.com

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft is giving Windows Terminal a retro look with CRT effects

Updates are usually released to introduce new features and take things forwards, but with the next update to Windows Terminal Microsoft is taking inspiration...
betanews

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-sixty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store...
betanews


Tweets about this

eManTek

eManTek Windows 7 dies in a week's time: How to move from Windows 7 to Windows 10 https://t.co/bbA73VZ9vE via @pcworld 14 hours ago

lovantiques86

Debora Stoeberl Windows 7 dies in a week's time: How to move from Windows 7 to Windows 10 https://t.co/J9imH7EJaO via @pcworld 15 hours ago

lovantiques86

Debora Stoeberl Windows 7 dies in a week's time: How to move from Windows 7 to Windows 10 https://t.co/J9imH7EJaO 15 hours ago

YaztechMedia

Yaztech Media Windows 7 dies in a week's time: How to move from Windows 7 to Windows 10 https://t.co/h32L3YNdlm 3 days ago

hilsz

Philippe Hilsz Windows 7 dies in a week's time: How to move from Windows 7 to Windows 10 https://t.co/S1mJR0a5h3 3 days ago

aushirahma

Rahma Baushi Windows 7 dies in a week's time: How to move from Windows 7 to Windows 10 https://t.co/ZjUf5DBm1Z 3 days ago

tophersimmons

Christopher Simmons Windows 7 dies in a week's time: How to move from Windows 7 to Windows 10 https://t.co/ndJCBnTm7E via @pcworld 3 days ago

IanMichloWalker

Ian M. Walker Ⓥ Windows 7 dies in a week's time: How to move from Windows 7 to Windows 10 https://t.co/igmOoblVsq 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.