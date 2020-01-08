Dell's G5 15 SE, a Ryzen 4000 showcase, will ship this April
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Longtime Intel partner Dell is breaking from tradition and will ship a gaming laptop showcasing AMD’s technology this April: the 15-inch Dell G5 15 Special Edition.
The G5 15 SE was first announced on Monday during AMD’s keynote at CES in Las Vegas, where the company announced the Ryzen 4000 processor. It’s designed to show off not only the new Ryzen 4000 H-series chips, but also the complementary Radeon RX 5000M mobile GPUs. AMD’s SmartShift technology will debut in the laptop as well, dynamically overclocking the CPU and GPU—and then dialing back again, if necessary—to juggle the thermal load between both components.