iRobot's IFTTT support lets smart home devices talk to your Roomba
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () iRobot's IFTTT support is about to become much more useful if you're a fan of smart home tech. The company has formed a partnership with IFTTT that will let you integrate smart home gadgets directly inside iRobot's Home App, effectively giving those...
Apple's HomeKit platform is gaining more support from smart home device producers wanting to join the growing ecosystem of inter-connected devices. Here are some... AppleInsider Also reported by •PC World