iRobot's IFTTT support lets smart home devices talk to your Roomba

engadget Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
iRobot's IFTTT support is about to become much more useful if you're a fan of smart home tech. The company has formed a partnership with IFTTT that will let you integrate smart home gadgets directly inside iRobot's Home App, effectively giving those...
News video: Lockly Smart Lock

Lockly Smart Lock 00:34

 At CES 2020, Lockly announced the launch of its newest product, Lockly Vision. This smart lock has a built-in HD video doorbell, two-way communication, and many more features.

The Sunflower Home Awareness Drone protects your home from invaders! [Video]The Sunflower Home Awareness Drone protects your home from invaders!

At CES 2020, Sunflower Labs announced the launch of The Bee, a fully autonomous home defense drone. The Bee responds to motion and vibrations in the yard and streams and records any activity.

Groupe Renault & Otodo develop new service linking cars & home [Video]Groupe Renault & Otodo develop new service linking cars & home

Groupe Renault is developing a service enabling automatic and secure interaction and communication between cars and connected objects in homes. Otodo, a French company pioneering in smart-home..

CES 2020: Best of HomeKit

Apple's HomeKit platform is gaining more support from smart home device producers wanting to join the growing ecosystem of inter-connected devices. Here are some...
Nooie Unveils the Latest Series of Smart Home Devices at CES 2020

Nooie Unveils the Latest Series of Smart Home Devices at CES 2020LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #aicamera--Founded in Spring 2018, Nooie is a breakthrough technology company that brings a fresh perspective to the design and...
