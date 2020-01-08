Global  

Google Assistant will serve as translator for American Airlines lounge guests

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Google Assistant's interpreter mode is helping travelers feel more at home in select American Airlines lounges. The airline has started testing the feature, which we first saw at CES 2019, running on Google Nest Hubs at Los Angeles International Airp...
Credit: Cheddar Inc.
News video: Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet

Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet 00:23

 American Airlines has reached a compensation deal with Boeing and will be reimbursed for the money lost due to the grounding of the 737 Max jets.

