Apple could be headed for another battle with the FBI after the agency requested help unlocking 2 iPhones belonging to the suspected Florida shooter

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Apple could be headed for another battle with the FBI after the agency requested help unlocking 2 iPhones belonging to the suspected Florida shooter· *The FBI sent a letter to Apple on Monday asking for help unlocking two iPhones thought to belong to the suspected shooter who killed three people at Pensacola, Florida Naval Air Station last month.*
The case bears similarities to the San Bernardino shooting of 2015, which led to a major standoff between the FBI and...
News video: FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter

FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter 00:19

 The FBI has asked Apple for more iPhone data from the Saudi aviation student who fatally shot three sailors at a Florida Naval base last month, but Apple says they have given them all the data they have.

Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones [Video]Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones

The fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base last month was &quot;an act of terrorism,&quot; U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37

Accused 'Zombicon' shooter trial set to begin Monday [Video]Accused 'Zombicon' shooter trial set to begin Monday

Detectives say Jose Bonilla shot into a crowd at the crowded street festival in downtown Fort Myers, killing one person and hurting five.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:20


Apple has reignited a privacy battle with the Trump administration by declining to unlock a mass shooter's iPhone

Apple has reignited a privacy battle with the Trump administration by declining to unlock a mass shooter's iPhone· *Attorney General Bill Barr reignited a feud between Apple and the US government over its refusal to let officials access encrypted data on iPhones.* · *He...
Business Insider

FBI Reportedly Asks Apple to Help Unlock Passcode-Protected iPhones Used by Mass Shooter in Florida

In a letter sent late Monday to Apple's general counsel Katherine Adams, the FBI has asked Apple to help unlock two iPhones that investigators believe were owned...
MacRumours.com

