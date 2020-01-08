Sex workers are fundraising for Australia bushfire relief by selling nude photos online. They've raised hundreds of thousands, but not without suffering the consequences
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () · Australia is currently suffering through unprecedented deadly bushfires, and people from around the world have harnessed creative means to raise money toward the relief efforts.
· Sex workers have been selling their nudes in exchange for donations to relief funds, including Kaylen Ward, whose cause has went viral and has...