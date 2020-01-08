Global  

Sex workers are fundraising for Australia bushfire relief by selling nude photos online. They've raised hundreds of thousands, but not without suffering the consequences

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Sex workers are fundraising for Australia bushfire relief by selling nude photos online. They've raised hundreds of thousands, but not without suffering the consequences· Australia is currently suffering through unprecedented deadly bushfires, and people from around the world have harnessed creative means to raise money toward the relief efforts.
· Sex workers have been selling their nudes in exchange for donations to relief funds, including Kaylen Ward, whose cause has went viral and has...
· Sex workers have been selling their nudes in exchange for donations to relief funds, including Kaylen Ward, whose cause has went viral and has...
News video: Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief

Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief 00:50

 Kylie Jenner has reportedly pledged to donate $1 million dollars to aid Australia's bushfire relief efforts after facing backlash for an insensitive fashion post.

Kylie Minogue and family donating $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts [Video]Kylie Minogue and family donating $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts

Kylie Minogue and her family are donating $500,000 dollars to help those fighting the bushfires in their native Australia.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief [Video]Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief

Rebel Wilson raised $100,000 dollars to help those affected by bushfires in her native Australia by auctioning off a private lunch date.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Djokovic pledges to donate to Australia’s bushfire relief

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has pledged to donate to Australia’s bushfire relief after Maria Sharapova urged him to do the same.“Yes Maria Sharapova. I
Hindu Also reported by •Business Wire

Fitripiting

FITRIPTG RT @businessinsider: Sex workers are fundraising for Australia bushfire relief by selling nude photos online. They've raised hundreds of th… 4 minutes ago

plugilo

plugilo Sex workers are fundraising for Australia bushfire relief by selling nude photos online. They've raised hundreds of… https://t.co/ibWKah0jhk 23 minutes ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" Prostitute vendono loro foto nude x fondo aiuti incendi Australia Sex workers are fundraising for Australia bushfir… https://t.co/aMRQWPbqlI 25 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Sex workers are fundraising for Australia bushfire relief by selling nude photos online. They've raised hundreds of… https://t.co/8lbvS8NiPW 38 minutes ago

