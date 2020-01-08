Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Play As Tommy Vercetti From GTA Vice City In GTA V Using This Mod

Fossbytes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A brand new GTA Vice City mod has transformed the fictional 80’s city for modern era graphics. The new mod, called the “Vice Cry remastered 1.0” is a “full port of the GTA Vice City to Grand Theft Auto V.” This GTA mod works as a DLC and renders the entirety of Vice City in […]

The post Play As Tommy Vercetti From GTA Vice City In GTA V Using This Mod appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kansas City disbands homeless camp [Video]Kansas City disbands homeless camp

At least a dozen people have been displaced after Kansas City, Missouri, police and the city’s parks and recreation crews disbanded a homeless camp.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:28Published

KCMO targets gun violence in lawsuit with Everytown Law [Video]KCMO targets gun violence in lawsuit with Everytown Law

Kansas City, Missouri, has filed a public nuisance lawsuit against a Nevada gun manufacturer and multiple firearms dealers in the Kansas City area in connection with a federal gun-trafficking case.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Philippine Vice President Says Duterte’s War on Drugs Is a Failure

The Philippine Vice President Says Duterte’s War on Drugs Is a Failure(MANILA) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs has failed to substantially eradicate the menace and ensnare major drug...
WorldNews

Facing $7 million deficit, here's when City Council could set property tax rate

Cincinnati City Council is expected to vote next week on setting the city’s property tax rate for 2021, with City Manager Patrick Duhaney recommending an...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.