NASA’s TESS Satellite Spots Its First Potentially Habitable Earth-Like Exoplanet

ExtremeTech Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
NASA’s TESS Satellite Spots Its First Potentially Habitable Earth-Like ExoplanetNASA reports that TESS has identified a planet about 100 light-years away that appears to be Earth-sized and in its star's habitable zone. 

