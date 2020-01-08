Global  

Defying critics, Ivanka Trump draws applause at tech show

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday touted government-industry collaboration to create jobs, drawing applause at a tech show that contrasted with the criticism she faced beforehand for her lack of tech experience.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Ivanka Trump opens CES tech expo, defying critics

Ivanka Trump opens CES tech expo, defying critics 01:17

 The world&apos;s biggest tech expo opens its doors to showcase the gadgets of tomorrow, today. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ivanka Trump Does Well In Tech Conference [Video]Ivanka Trump Does Well In Tech Conference

U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump promoted government-industry collaboration to create jobs. According to Reuters, Ivanka attended the annual CES tech conference and drew applause during her talk...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Ivanka Trump touts programs that train prisoners in tech [Video]Ivanka Trump touts programs that train prisoners in tech

Ivanka Trump spoke at the CES technology conference Tuesday about the future of work, and included an anecdote about how she watched incarcerated women learn complicated coding skills.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ivanka Trump will discuss the 'future of work' in an appearance at CES 2020, the biggest consumer tech show of the year

Ivanka Trump will discuss the 'future of work' in an appearance at CES 2020, the biggest consumer tech show of the year· Ivanka Trump will speak on a major panel at CES 2020, the largest trade show of the year for consumer technology. · The president's daughter will speak on a...
Business Insider

CES 2020: Ivanka Trump unfazed by critics at tech show

Ms Trump's invitation to CES had been controversial - but her appearance proved not so.
BBC News

