Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy Xcover Pro w/ removable battery, rugged design

9to5Google Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Rugged smartphones are few and far between, which is why the very quiet announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro is one that might have some of you out there very interested.

more…

The post Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy Xcover Pro w/ removable battery, rugged design appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month

Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month 01:02

 Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month. The smartphone could premiere February 11 at the company's annual Unpacked event. The date is just a couple weeks before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It is also a month after the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Rumors of the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

varlekingum

ArlekinZX RT @9to5Google: Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy Xcover Pro w/ removable battery, rugged design https://t.co/Tfvr1kvTeI by @iamdamienwil… 8 minutes ago

Earthhuman9

Anthony Jorden Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy Xcover Pro w/ removable battery, rugged design https://t.co/NAxaoiTle0 41 minutes ago

buzz8

Buzz RT @Androidheadline: Samsung Quietly Launches The Galaxy XCover Pro, New Rugged Handset https://t.co/GaPdV3x1BB ...by @MrKrisWhyNot 49 minutes ago

_TopTechNews

Top Tech News Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy Xcover Pro w/ removable battery, rugged design https://t.co/dQh7KAMcHq https://t.co/0Lruq9LmFV 1 hour ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy Xcover Pro w/ removable battery, rugged design https://t.co/Tfvr1kvTeI by… https://t.co/IpRpKR1aO7 1 hour ago

Androidheadline

Android Headlines Samsung Quietly Launches The Galaxy XCover Pro, New Rugged Handset https://t.co/GaPdV3x1BB ...by @MrKrisWhyNot 2 hours ago

Miraclehappenin

Sandeep K S Samsung quietly launches Galaxy A01 with 5.7-inch display, 3000mAh battery Samsung has announced its budget Galaxy… https://t.co/0NyhKbVAnV 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.