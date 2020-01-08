Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy Xcover Pro w/ removable battery, rugged design
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Rugged smartphones are few and far between, which is why the very quiet announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro is one that might have some of you out there very interested.
more…
The post Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy Xcover Pro w/ removable battery, rugged design appeared first on 9to5Google.
Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month. The smartphone could premiere February 11 at the company's annual Unpacked event. The date is just a couple weeks before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It is also a month after the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Rumors of the...