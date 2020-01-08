Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carlos Ghosn unleashes on Nissan and Japanese prosecutors in a rambling press conference, refuses to reveal details of his escape to Lebanon

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Carlos Ghosn unleashes on Nissan and Japanese prosecutors in a rambling press conference, refuses to reveal details of his escape to Lebanon· *Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former Nissan executive facing charges of financial malfeasance in Japan, painted a picture of a corporate plot between his former employer and Japanese prosecutors in his first public comments on the case Wednesday.*
· *Ghosn gave a lengthy press conference in front of international media during...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo.

Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo. 01:04

 Media reports in Japan say Carlos Ghosn, the ousted Nissan boss who is now the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, began his astonishing escape from the country on a bullet train before fleeing to Lebanon. Joe Davies reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life [Video]Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life

Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday called the decision to escape Japan - where he was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the carmaker - "the most difficult of my..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Fleeing was 'most difficult decision of my life' - Ghosn [Video]Fleeing was 'most difficult decision of my life' - Ghosn

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he did not escape justice in Japan, but he was fleeing injustice and should have never been arrested.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ghosn to hold presser in Beirut on Wednesday

Beirut, Jan 6 (IANS) Ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will appear in public for the first time on Wednesday at a press conference her after his escape from...
Sify

Carlos Ghosn: Nissan inquiry a 'gross perversion'

Mr Ghosn is set to speak to media on Wednesday in Lebanon after his surprise escape from Japan ahead of his trial.
BBC News Also reported by •euronews

Tweets about this

Jid_shoutz

Saleh RT @businessinsider: Carlos Ghosn unleashes on Nissan and Japanese prosecutors in a rambling press conference, refuses to reveal details of… 1 hour ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: Carlos Ghosn unleashes on Nissan and Japanese prosecutors in a rambling press conference, refuses to reveal details of his… 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Carlos Ghosn unleashes on Nissan and Japanese prosecutors in a rambling press conference, refuses to reveal details… https://t.co/szA192tzM9 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Carlos Ghosn unleashes on Nissan and Japanese prosecutors in a rambling press conference, refuses to reveal details… https://t.co/t6R6dnwmvD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.