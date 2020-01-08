Mike Lawson ⭐⭐⭐ What we know so far about Boeing plane that crashed in Iran https://t.co/OYdCyC5Gpt 5 minutes ago Priscilla Hwang What we know so far about Boeing plane that crashed in Iran | CBC News https://t.co/xmdPOztO6o 5 minutes ago Murf What we know so far about Boeing plane that crashed in Iran. Two versions of the engines power the Boeing 737 next… https://t.co/3w2Hl5ql8g 7 minutes ago Sharon C RT @macleans: UPDATE: What we know so far about the the Boeing 737 that went down shortly after takeoff in Tehran, killing all 176 people a… 9 minutes ago Carrie Bradshaw What we know so far about Boeing plane that crashed in Iran | CBC News https://t.co/IPLDalf6Gu 15 minutes ago Jedidiah Jones RT @FastCompany: This story is a developing one, but here's what we know so far. https://t.co/fxFU9ku9XI 20 minutes ago Maclean's Magazine UPDATE: What we know so far about the the Boeing 737 that went down shortly after takeoff in Tehran, killing all 17… https://t.co/IYYETPHEjp 30 minutes ago Fast Company This story is a developing one, but here's what we know so far. https://t.co/fxFU9ku9XI 33 minutes ago