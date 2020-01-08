Global  

What we know so far about Boeing plane that crashed in Iran

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
On Wednesday morning, a Ukraine International Airlines flight carrying 167 passengers and 9 crew en route to Kyiv crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport. Here’s what we know about the plane.
News video: Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran

Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran 00:26

 The plane carrying 180 people crashed near Tehran Airport.

176 people killed after Ukrainian plane crash [Video]176 people killed after Ukrainian plane crash

176 people killed after Ukrainian plane crash

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Pope Francis prays for 176 victims of Iran plane crash

Vatican City, Jan 8, 2020 / 05:39 am (CNA).- Pope Francis has offered his prayers for the souls of the 176 passengers of a Ukrainian International Airlines...
CNA Also reported by •RTTNewsReutersSevenoaks ChronicleUSATODAY.comCP24Premium Times NigeriaNew Zealand Herald

All on board Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran were killed - Iran state TV

All those on board the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran have been killed, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday.
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersRTTNewsThe ArgusPremium Times NigeriaNew Zealand Herald

