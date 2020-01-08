Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security

PC World Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Samsung announced its new T7 Touch portable SSD at CES 2020 on Wednesday. It features the same svelte, pocket-sized appearance and styling of the older Samsung T5—which we loved—and uses the same Type-C connector. But new to the party is a fingerprint scanner that can be used in conjunction with provided software to secure access to the onboard data.

The Samsung T7 Touch also supports password security and integrated 256-bit AES encryption, though there was no mention of a FIPS rating for physical security. The T5 was a rugged drive, but not built to withstand serious prying. 

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s T7 Touch SSD can be locked with a fingerprint

Security is especially important for portable SSDs, which might carry tons of sensitive information yet end up tossed in a bag. Samsung recognizes this. To make...
engadget

Kwikset’s latest smart lock recognizes your fingerprint

Forget using an app or security code to access your smart lock, Kwikset's new Halo Touch smart lock is fingerprint-enabled. The device stores up to 100...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

COMnowledge

Computer Knowlege Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security https://t.co/QKxIzy6Hur https://t.co/fwyKnpnXYw 2 hours ago

pcworld_reviews

PC World Reviews Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security https://t.co/1zFEmozJ0K 2 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security - PCWorld - https://t.co/XgMjLKeIvg 2 hours ago

FudgeTroy

Troy Fudge Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security https://t.co/3VfMWVNAqv 3 hours ago

TechNewsTube

Tech News Tube Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security https://t.co/UjrAYjuqIN https://t.co/1OT86UN84B 4 hours ago

Techn_News

Tech News Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security https://t.co/8VC7yVqa5N 4 hours ago

Carlitosdepaz

[email protected] RT @pcworld: Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security https://t.co/naw8TI04ku 4 hours ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Samsung’s T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security https://t.co/IzZcDNIKW3 https://t.co/gy9Kba6jAo 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.