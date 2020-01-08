Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Samsung announced its new T7 Touch portable SSD at CES 2020 on Wednesday. It features the same svelte, pocket-sized appearance and styling of the older Samsung T5—which we loved—and uses the same Type-C connector. But new to the party is a fingerprint scanner that can be used in conjunction with provided software to secure access to the onboard data.



The Samsung T7 Touch also supports password security and integrated 256-bit AES encryption, though there was no mention of a FIPS rating for physical security. The T5 was a rugged drive, but not built to withstand serious prying.



