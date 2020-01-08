Linedock for MacBook Pro brings 10 ports with an extra charge and user-upgradable SSD in a sleek package
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Linedock debuted for the 13-inch MacBook Pro last year to bring back all the I/O users want while also offering power and fast SSD storage in a compact sleek package. Now the company has unveiled Linedock for the 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, showing them off at CES and they offer an even more compelling package with pro-user features like two UHS-II slots.
