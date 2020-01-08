Global  

Major security flaws found on TikTok left people's sensitive personal data and videos vulnerable to hackers

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Major security flaws found on TikTok left people's sensitive personal data and videos vulnerable to hackers· TikTok is one of the most popular social networks in the world with over 1.5 billion downloads, but it's also raised cybersecurity and privacy concerns due to its ties to China.
· Cybersecurity research firm Check Point recently discovered multiple security flaws within the app that made it possible for hackers to access...
News video: Almost the whole US military has gone to war against TikTok

Almost the whole US military has gone to war against TikTok 01:01

 WASHINGTON — When the U.S. Army, Navy and Marines recently went into battle against Chinese video sharing app TikTok, it was only a matter of time before reinforcements were sent in. Now according to the Wall Street Journal, the Air Force and Coast Guard have also said they are no longer allowing...

US Army Bans TikTok App [Video]US Army Bans TikTok App

The U.S. Army will no longer allow TikTok on government-issued phones Cited as a security risk, the Army is the second military branch to place such a ban.

Hackers can access personal data via smart home devices [Video]Hackers can access personal data via smart home devices

PORTLAND, OREGON — The FBI issued a statement earlier this month warning consumers about smart home devices that could be vulnerable to hacks. This includes smart digital assistants, smart..

Researchers find major security flaws in TikTok app


Indian Express

Israeli cyber experts reveal serious security flaws in TikTok

Israeli cyber experts reveal serious security flaws in TikTokDr. Luke Deshotels, a security engineer at TikTok, said the company is committed to protecting user data, ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •NYTimes.comBBC News

