[Update: Less than 500,000] Samsung has sold 1 million Galaxy Folds so far

9to5Google Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Foldable phones are still in their infancy right now, but the Galaxy Fold proved the concept could be sold to more people. Apparently, Samsung saw success with Galaxy Fold sales in 2019 with 1 million devices sold so far.

News video: Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month

Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month 01:02

 Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month. The smartphone could premiere February 11 at the company's annual Unpacked event. The date is just a couple weeks before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It is also a month after the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Rumors of the...

