9to5Google Daily 368: Google Project Zero set to wait 90 days before disclosing vulnerabilities, plus hands-on OnePlus Concept One

9to5Google Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.https://9to5google.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/01/9to5Google-Daily-368.mp3

The post 9to5Google Daily 368: Google Project Zero set to wait 90 days before disclosing vulnerabilities, plus hands-on OnePlus Concept One appeared first on 9to5Google.
Google’s Project Zero trialing full 90 days before disclosing vulnerabilities

Project Zero is widely regarded for finding major vulnerabilities, but criticized by industry peers for their relatively fast disclosure times. For 2020, the...
9to5Google

Google's Project Zero is testing new vulnerability disclosure procedures

The vulnerability-finding Project Zero has found Google on the end of both criticism and praise, but there has long been concern about the policy of being very...
betanews


fedmelons

Federico Meloni RT @9to5Google: 9to5Google Daily 368: Google Project Zero set to wait 90 days before disclosing vulnerabilities, plus hands-on OnePlus Conc… 1 hour ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com 9to5Google Daily 368: Google Project Zero set to wait 90 days before disclosing vulnerabilities, plus hands-on OneP… https://t.co/MVUz2RZnVr 1 hour ago

