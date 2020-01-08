9to5Google Daily 368: Google Project Zero set to wait 90 days before disclosing vulnerabilities, plus hands-on OnePlus Concept One
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.https://9to5google.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/01/9to5Google-Daily-368.mp3
more…
The post 9to5Google Daily 368: Google Project Zero set to wait 90 days before disclosing vulnerabilities, plus hands-on OnePlus Concept One appeared first on 9to5Google.