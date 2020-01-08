Watch: Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’ Trailer Unveils a Mysterious Legacy Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

'Locke & Key' is coming to Netflix Feb. 7. (Photo Credit: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix)



Netflix’s first trailer for the eerie series Locke & Key is here and it teases a chilling family secret. Based on the hit comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key […]



