Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

$32M Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook record

The Verge Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
$32M Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook recordA fundraiser by Australian comedian and actor Celeste Barber has raised more than $32 million (about $46 million AUS) to support fire companies fighting the massive bushfires in Australia, setting a global record for Facebook’s fundraising platform.

Barber started the fundraiser on January 3rd, bringing in donations from around the world. The funds will go to the PayPal Giving Fund, which will distribute the money to The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund. Normally, this process can take between two weeks and three months, but PayPal told Business Insider Australia it would expedite the process.

Fires that began in New South Wales led the Australian government to declare a state of emergency back in November....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis [Video]Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis

Scott Morrison apologised as his country faces record-breaking heat, drought and devastating wildfires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fire danger increases as Australians battle record blazes

There is no end in sight to Australia's deadly wildfires, which have burned more than 12 million acres. This morning the fire danger is increasing along with the...
CBS News Also reported by •CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RPheilin

Rex Pheilin RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: $32 million Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook record https://t.co/mIH3toXLVn 14 minutes ago

CecilVirgnia

Virginia Cecil RT @verge: $32M Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook record https://t.co/XOKQ5WaGty https://t.co/Q97r3x6ajO 18 minutes ago

GeekTech_App_EN

Geek Tech - High Tech News $32M Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook record https://t.co/suTdkZfXiP via @GeekTech_App #geektech #technewsapp #Social_Media 20 minutes ago

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk $32 million Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook record https://t.co/mIH3toXLVn 22 minutes ago

todayng

TODAY $32 million Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook record https://t.co/F5cllqxL2l 22 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous $32M Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook record https://t.co/iDGIw0NaQI https://t.co/NBPT8gqyAC 30 minutes ago

techcen70555780

techcenter $32M Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook record https://t.co/JgSP8Dq6I4 https://t.co/OicgGIg0vs 33 minutes ago

ITNetworksAust

IT Networks Aust $32M Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook record https://t.co/L5PGmc06VL 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.