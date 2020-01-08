$32M Australia wildfires fundraiser sets Facebook record

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A fundraiser by Australian comedian and actor Celeste Barber has raised more than $32 million (about $46 million AUS) to support fire companies fighting the massive bushfires in Australia, setting a global record for Facebook’s fundraising platform.



Barber started the fundraiser on January 3rd, bringing in donations from around the world. The funds will go to the PayPal Giving Fund, which will distribute the money to The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund. Normally, this process can take between two weeks and three months, but PayPal told Business Insider Australia it would expedite the process.



