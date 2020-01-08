Twitter will put options to limit replies directly on the compose screen Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Speaking today at a CES event in Las Vegas, Twitter’s director of product management, Suzanne Xie, unveiled some new changes that are coming to the platform this year, focusing specifically on conversations.



Xie says Twitter is adding a new setting for “conversation participants” right on the compose screen. It has four options: “Global, Group, Panel, and Statement.” Global lets anybody reply, Group is for people you follow and mention, Panel is people you specifically mention in the tweet, and Statement simply allows you to post a tweet and receive no replies. (No word on whether Statement also automatically formats your tweet as a classic iPhone Notes app apology, but it should.)



Xie says that Twitter is “in the process of doing... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeSpeaking today at a CES event in Las Vegas, Twitter’s director of product management, Suzanne Xie, unveiled some new changes that are coming to the platform this year, focusing specifically on conversations.Xie says Twitter is adding a new setting for “conversation participants” right on the compose screen. It has four options: “Global, Group, Panel, and Statement.” Global lets anybody reply, Group is for people you follow and mention, Panel is people you specifically mention in the tweet, and Statement simply allows you to post a tweet and receive no replies. (No word on whether Statement also automatically formats your tweet as a classic iPhone Notes app apology, but it should.)Xie says that Twitter is “in the process of doing... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this jimmyhieudo RT @MattNavarra: Twitter will soon let you restrict who can reply to your tweets Options: 🌎 Global - Anybody can reply 👥👥 Group -Only peop… 4 seconds ago webuproar 🤖 📢 https://t.co/LE4NBfd059 Twitter will put options to limit replies directly into the compose screen 20 seconds ago Nakibinge Brian RT @KarenCivil: Twitter will soon let you restrict who can reply to your tweets Options: Global - Anybody can reply Group -Only people you… 21 seconds ago voice on the phone 🌊 🆘 RT @WordswithSteph: Twitter 2020: Jack’s New Vision Twitter will put options to limit replies directly on the compose screen. Extraordina… 37 seconds ago