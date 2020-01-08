With Chrome 80, Google is making website notifications STFU Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

When Mozilla released Firefox 72 yesterday, users were happy to find that the company had tamed the popup messages that ask whether a website should be allowed to send notifications. Now, with Chrome 80, Google has done the same. Google notes that while the option to receive notifications from sites can be useful, they are "also a common complaint as many websites request the notification permission on first visit rather than at contextually relevant moments in the user's journey". But rejoice, for there is a solution! See also: Error codes are coming to Chrome to help get to the bottom… [Continue Reading] When Mozilla released Firefox 72 yesterday, users were happy to find that the company had tamed the popup messages that ask whether a website should be allowed to send notifications. Now, with Chrome 80, Google has done the same. Google notes that while the option to receive notifications from sites can be useful, they are "also a common complaint as many websites request the notification permission on first visit rather than at contextually relevant moments in the user's journey". But rejoice, for there is a solution! See also: Error codes are coming to Chrome to help get to the bottom… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published on December 17, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Chrome 80 Will Adopt Less Annoying Website Notification UI In Chrome v80, Google aims to make website notifications less distracting while still giving sites the option to push content to visitors. The post Chrome 80...

ExtremeTech 6 days ago



Google now treats iPhones as physical security keys Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The latest update to Google’s Smart Lock app on iOS means you can now use your iPhone as a physical 2FA security key...

The Verge 1 day ago





Tweets about this