With Chrome 80, Google is making website notifications STFU

betanews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
With Chrome 80, Google is making website notifications STFUWhen Mozilla released Firefox 72 yesterday, users were happy to find that the company had tamed the popup messages that ask whether a website should be allowed to send notifications. Now, with Chrome 80, Google has done the same. Google notes that while the option to receive notifications from sites can be useful, they are "also a common complaint as many websites request the notification permission on first visit rather than at contextually relevant moments in the user's journey". But rejoice, for there is a solution! See also: Error codes are coming to Chrome to help get to the bottom… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
