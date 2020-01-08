Japan's minister of justice responds to Carlos Ghosn's press conference urging the fugitive former Nissan executive to surrender. Read the full statement here.
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () · *The Japanese justice minister Mori Masako published a statement responding to a press conference Carlos Ghosn delivered on Wednesday, during which he railed against Nissan and Japan's justice system.*
· *The statement urges Ghosn to "engage in all possible efforts to make his case within Japan's fair criminal justice...
International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, "pathetic." Matthew Larotonda reports.
