Business Insider Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Japan's minister of justice responds to Carlos Ghosn's press conference urging the fugitive former Nissan executive to surrender. Read the full statement here.· *The Japanese justice minister Mori Masako published a statement responding to a press conference Carlos Ghosn delivered on Wednesday, during which he railed against Nissan and Japan's justice system.*
· *The statement urges Ghosn to "engage in all possible efforts to make his case within Japan's fair criminal justice...
News video: Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech 01:16

 International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, &quot;pathetic.&quot; Matthew Larotonda reports.

Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors [Video]Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn made on Wednesday his first public comments since fleeing Japan for Lebanon, accusing Japanese prosecutors of brutal treatment and naming Nissan execs he said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

Ghosn's case: What you need to know [Video]Ghosn's case: What you need to know

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn says he fled to Lebanon last week to escape a &quot;rigged&quot; justice system in Japan, where he believed he would not get a fair trial. Here&apos;s a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published


Fin24.com | Main points of Carlos Ghosn's press conference

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn mounted a feisty defence Wednesday in Beirut, where he made his first public appearance since skipping bail in Japan 10 days...
News24 Also reported by •FT.comReutersReuters IndiaRIA Nov.AutocarWorldNews

Beruit Ghosn escape, Google cancer AI, Japan labour

Lebanon pressed for Carlos Ghosn’s return one week before the former Nissan chairman escaped Japan
FT.com Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

