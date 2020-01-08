Japan's minister of justice responds to Carlos Ghosn's press conference urging the fugitive former Nissan executive to surrender. Read the full statement here.

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· *The Japanese justice minister Mori Masako published a statement responding to a press conference Carlos Ghosn delivered on Wednesday, during which he railed against Nissan and Japan's justice system.*

· *The statement urges Ghosn to "engage in all possible efforts to make his case within Japan's fair criminal justice... · *The Japanese justice minister Mori Masako published a statement responding to a press conference Carlos Ghosn delivered on Wednesday, during which he railed against Nissan and Japan's justice system.*· *The statement urges Ghosn to "engage in all possible efforts to make his case within Japan's fair criminal justice 👓 View full article

